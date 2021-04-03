Sweetwater Hospital Association to host vaccination event on April 10 in Greenback

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — April 10, the Sweetwater Hospital Association is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event in Greenback.
This will be a drive-thru event for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s for ages 18 and up, and masks will be required.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, Tenn. 37742.
No appointment required, this will be a first come, first serve event.
If possible, print off the Vaccine Consent Forms and have them filled out to give to staff prior to driving through to help speed up the process.