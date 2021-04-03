Sweetwater Hospital Association to host vaccination event on April 10 in Greenback

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — April 10, the Sweetwater Hospital Association is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event in Greenback.

This will be a drive-thru event for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s for ages 18 and up, and masks will be required.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6889 Morganton Road, Greenback, Tenn. 37742.

No appointment required, this will be a first come, first serve event.

If possible, print off the Vaccine Consent Forms and have them filled out to give to staff prior to driving through to help speed up the process.

Per SHA:

WHAT TO BRING:

1. THIS CONSENT FORM (click here->Vaccine Consent Forms)- Please have this filled out and ready to give to our staff

2. A valid driver’s license or state ID

3. An Insurance Card

IMPORTANT:

1. If you have previously received a Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine, you cannot use the Johnson and Johnson as your second dose.

2. You must wait at least 90 days after receiving a dose of the monoclonal antibody.

ELIGIBILITY: After April 5th, 2021, everyone who is 18 years old and older is eligible to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccination in Tennessee.

Click here to view the Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.