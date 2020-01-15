Sweetwater woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sweetwater woman has been charged with TennCare fraud in connection with doctor shopping for drugs.

The Tennessee Office of Inspector General in a joint effort with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Rodriguez-Howard, 43, and charged her with two counts of TennCare fraud, class D felonies, for allegedly visiting multiple physicians within a 30-day period in an effort to obtain controlled substances.

“The state of Tennessee, with the help of our law enforcement communities, has emphasized a concerted effort to prevent doctor shopping and to fight the opioid epidemic,” Tennessee Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Together we work to keep prescription drugs from being diverted to the streets of our hometowns.”

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Russell Johnson of Loudon County.

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”