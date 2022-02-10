KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The signature fundraiser of the Special Olympics, the polar plunge, has announced a new way for participants to support the athletes. Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Knoxville Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the West Side Family YMCA. If you want to support the athletes, but don’t want to jump into the frigid water, there is a new an option to register as a “too chicken plunger.”

Too chicken plungers can avoid the freezing water, but still be apart of the fun while raising money for the Special Olympics.

Onsite registration opens at 10 a.m. followed by a costume contest at 11 a.m. and the polar plunge at 11:30 a.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3GIeQn0 to register, donate or find out more about this event.