Swider’s Christmas Classic charity hockey games underway tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame member and former Ice Bears great is hosting a series of benefit hockey games Friday night.
Kevin Swider’s Christmas Classic began at 5 p.m. over at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. It’s an annual charity event that is in its fourth year and has already raised more than $100,000 for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, along with Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association and a number of other local charities.
The puck dropped for the first game at 5, but there are two more games Friday night: The Pee Wee Showcase and a second adult game.
Tickets are minimum $5 at the door.
Masks and social distancing are required.
