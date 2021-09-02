Symphony on the Square returns for the first time since 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being canceled in 2020, Symphony on the Square is back. The free concert will kick off the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season.

The concert will be in Market Square on September 9 at 7:30 pm. The orchestra will play a range of music including “The Best of the Beatles,” “Tennessee Waltz” and “Rocky Top” will be played during the event. Other musical selections will include Rossini’s “Overture to The Barber of Seville,” Elgar’s “Salut d’amour” and Higdon’s “Reel Time.”

“Market Square is a great place to watch an outdoor show, especially as we get ready for the start of fall in East Tennessee,” KSO Director of Education and Community Partnerships Jennifer Harrell said. “This is the KSO’s first concert of the 2021-22 season, and there is a little something for everyone in the music the orchestra will play.”

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be postponed to Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. In addition, the orchestra hosting their Bach at the Botanicals concert on Sept. 16 at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.