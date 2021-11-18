KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Tennessee artist is working to honor service members with a new series of paintings on display at Roane State Community College.

From the traditional viewing distance, the vibrant colors of Craig A. Stevens’ work draw the viewer’s attention. However, when taking a closer look, hundreds of names of those killed in various conflicts become evident.

Right now, he is working to create a series of 50 paintings honoring service members from each state. Each painting features the state flag and the American flag with hundreds of names written in the background.

Another of Stevens’ collections, the 9-11 Military Collection, also honors service members. These paintings feature the American Flag, the flag of a service branch and the skyline of New York with the Twin Towers.

“His work is quite patriotic,” said Roane State educator Ann Morphew, who has known Stevens since they were classmates at Cumberland County High School. “The hidden (or quiet) messages are powerful, as he honors individuals and teams who serve and sacrifice.”

Stevens’ creations are on display in the O’Brien Gallery on the Roane County campus of Roane State Community College until December 3. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and appointments may be made in the Humanities office in the O’Brien Building.

While painting is his passion, Stevens is an engineer by trade. He’s also taught statistics and business classes at several universities and colleges, including Roane State.