Take a look at Anakeesta’s latest addition Black Bear Village

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Black Bear Village, Anakeesta’s largest expansion to date, is open now just in time for fall.

The theme park’s owners collaborated with local artisans to build a new stage, a mountain-themed splash pad, fire pit, and a tap house.

“What we wanted to do was to create a collection of different uses (for) people in outdoor spaces,” Karen Bentz said. “What we wanted is dining, entertainment, an opportunity to sit back and relax, an opportunity for outdoor recreation to allow for kids to play, and to just bring it all together in the shadow of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”

Photo by Steven Bridges

Photo by Steven Bridges





Photo by Steven Bridges

Photo by Steven Bridges

Photo by Steven Bridges

Photo by Steven Bridges

Photo by Steven Bridges

To break in the new area the park is hosting “Movies on the Mountain” every Friday and Saturday in October. Family friendly Halloween classic movies will be offered with the purchase of admission.

LATEST STORIES