KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Don’t have plans this Valentine’s day? Spend the day with a shelter dog!

Young-Williams Animal Center lets you spend a day with an adoptable dog on a Doggie Day Trip. Participants must be 18 years old and fill out an application on the shelter website.

Take a dog with you to the park, restaurant, or even your home for the day. The dogs enjoy quality time and there is no commitment to you.

Young Williams will supply a leash and any other supplies you may need for your Doggie Day Trip. For more information on Young-Williams or Doggie Day Trip visit their website here.