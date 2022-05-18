KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Basketball legend Tamika Catchings will return to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville this weekend to give a commencement address.

The Basketball Hall of Famer will speak to graduates in the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences during a ceremony on Friday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m. All ceremonies will be streamed live on the university’s YouTube channel.

The Lady Vols posted an overall record of 134-10 during her four years on Rocky Top with four Southeastern Conference regular-season titles, three SEC Tournament victories and NCAA Tournament appearances all four years. She was a member of the 1998 team that went a perfect 39-0 and won the NCAA National Championship.

The New Jersey native was voted one of the 25 WNBA greatest players of all time last year as part of the league’s 25th anniversary celebrations. She is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, 10-time WNBA All-Star, five-time Defensive Player of the Year and a WNBA champion.

Catchings is also an active philanthropist. Her Catch the Stars Foundation which focuses on literacy, fitness and youth development has benefitted over 15,000 children since its inception in 2004. She also created the Amplification Fund for the UT Health Sciences Center Audiology Department, which supports young adults whose insurance no longer covers the cost of hearing amplifiers.

The university said in its announcement that she credits legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt with giving her life lessons to be a positive influence on and off the court.

She currently serves as a basketball color analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.