CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County High School student was tased and taken into custody after threatening violence on Thursday, Crossville Police said.

Crossville Police say officers responded to the high school for a call of a disorderly student. Officers found out the student was threatening physical violence against staff members, teachers and officers as they made contact. CPD says the student would not comply with officers, stating the student said, “It would take all five [of them] to make an arrest.”

Police say the student was fully capable of backing up his threats of physical violence as he was 6’4″ and 240 pounds. After an attempt to take him into custody, officers faced resistance and then deployed a taser and gained control of the student. They then were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the student was not injured before he was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Office. No further information will be released at this time as the student is a juvenile.