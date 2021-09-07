Taste of Blount returns after 2020 cancellation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being canceled in 2020, the Taste of Blount is returning. The competition will bring a collection of food from restaurants, caterers, food trucks and gourmet grocers Thursday, Sept. 9, to the Theater in the Park in Maryville. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for Blount County Chamber members and $30 for the public. They can be purchased at the Chamber office on South Washington Street, by phone at 865-983-2241 or online at blountchamber.com/tasteofblount. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash.

For the third year, a food truck area with more vendors will be available. New this year, attendees will be able to buy alcoholic beverages. Culinary judges will present the awards for the best appetizer, sandwich, beverage, main course and dessert. Attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite appetizer, beverage, sandwich, main course, dessert, presentation and overall winner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Taste of Blount returns this year

Second Harvest shares they are helping to 'Feed America'

20 cases closed & over $2,700 paid in rewards since launch of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

Maryville woman indicted for false reports and identify theft

Knox County reports new all-time high in active COVID-19 cases

Federal judge rejects issuing temporary block of school mask opt-out policy