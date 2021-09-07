Taste of Blount returns after 2020 cancellation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being canceled in 2020, the Taste of Blount is returning. The competition will bring a collection of food from restaurants, caterers, food trucks and gourmet grocers Thursday, Sept. 9, to the Theater in the Park in Maryville. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for Blount County Chamber members and $30 for the public. They can be purchased at the Chamber office on South Washington Street, by phone at 865-983-2241 or online at blountchamber.com/tasteofblount. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash.

For the third year, a food truck area with more vendors will be available. New this year, attendees will be able to buy alcoholic beverages. Culinary judges will present the awards for the best appetizer, sandwich, beverage, main course and dessert. Attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite appetizer, beverage, sandwich, main course, dessert, presentation and overall winner.