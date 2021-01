TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claiborne County dentist is facing a charge of sexual battery.

According to WRIL, Tazewell Police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents on Tuesday, Jan. 26, arrested Melvin Donesky, 61, after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Donesky was booked into the Claiborne County Jail for sexual harassment of an employee.