TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Tazewell Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a stolen dump trailer from a business in Tazewell.

The BigTex dump trailer was stolen from Housing Material Surplus on Highway 25 E. around 5 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information you are asked to contact 911, or Officer Jason Pabon at 423-626-5104.