Tazewell Police welcomes first woman officer to the department

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is welcoming its first woman to the force in the 43-year history of the squad.
Officer Megan Karg became a part of the Tazewell Police Department today, bringing the small town’s department to eight full-time and one part-time officer. The TPD began as a three-man department in 1977.
