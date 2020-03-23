Tazewell Police welcomes first woman officer to the department

Closings
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is welcoming its first woman to the force in the 43-year history of the squad.

Officer Megan Karg became a part of the Tazewell Police Department today, bringing the small town’s department to eight full-time and one part-time officer. The TPD began as a three-man department in 1977.

