Tazewell traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop on Richardson Road in Tazewell lead to the discovery of a large number of narcotics, weapons, and over $800. Christopher P. Dean, 44, of New Tazewell was driving a 1993 Buick when he was pulled over on July 5.

The two Tazewell Police officers conducting the traffic stop searched the vehicle to find meth, heroin, $897, body armor, and a sawed-off shotgun. They also discovered that Dean was driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Dean is facing 12 separate charges including sell or delivery of schedule 5 and 6 narcotics, possession of a weapon by a convicted felony, and body armor while committing a felony. Six of the charges are drug-related and four charges are weapons-related.

