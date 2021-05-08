TBI: 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Grainger Co. Friday night

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the city of Rutledge Friday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI reports the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man shooting a gun inside a home in the 1200 block of Rocky Branch Road around 10:30 p.m.

As deputies, and other law enforcement arrived, they made contact with a male subject.

While encountering the subject, an officer with the Bean Station Police Department and an officer with the Rutledge Police Department discharged their weapons, striking the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents investigated the scene through Saturday morning to gather interviews and evidence. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation and the TBI will be sharing their investigative findings with the District Attorney General.