TBI investigating after two people found dead in Union County

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a Union County home on Wednesday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Beard Valley Road around 9 p.m. Upon finding the two deceased people, the bodies were sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to complete autopsies.

A release from the UCSO said the TBI has been called to assist in the investigation. There are no apparent signs of foul play, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not been able to reach family members of the deceased. The identities of the deceased are pending notification of family.

Two bodies were found at a residence in the 300 block of Beard Valley Road on Wednesday, June 17, in Maynardville. An investigation by the TBI is ongoing.

