TBI investigating armed robbery, officer-involved shooting in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday evening near TJ Maxx, located at 617 Parkway. An individual said he was held at gunpoint and robbed outside the business. SPD dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the armed robbery at about 8:55 p.m.

During the SPD response, an officer involved shooting occurred.

Police say per normal policy in an officer involved shooting, the SPD has requested, through the Attorney General’s Office, that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lead the investigation into the shooting.

No additional information is available for release at this time, pending coordination with TBI.