TBI investigating death of inmate at Sevier County Jail

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 27-year-old man died in the county jail last month.

Michael Dante West was found unresponsive in his cell May 27 at the Sevier County Jail. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates that foul play was not involved. West’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals immediately requested an investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation through 4th Judicial District Attorney Jimmy Dunn.

