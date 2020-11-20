TBI investigating death of Loudon County inmate

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate in the custody of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Joseph Aaron Marbry, 36, of Knoxville, passed away Nov. 17 at the Loudon County Detention Facility. District Attorney General Russell Johnson said an autopsy has been order and is being performed by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center. Once the autopsy is performed more information will be released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

“It is our standard procedure for these matters to be investigated by the TBI,” Johnson said.

Marbry was being held on charges of criminal impersonation and theft of property. He was also on hold for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for multiple outstanding warrants.