LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate in the custody of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has died.
Joseph Aaron Marbry, 36, of Knoxville, passed away Nov. 17 at the Loudon County Detention Facility. District Attorney General Russell Johnson said an autopsy has been order and is being performed by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center. Once the autopsy is performed more information will be released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
“It is our standard procedure for these matters to be investigated by the TBI,” Johnson said.
Marbry was being held on charges of criminal impersonation and theft of property. He was also on hold for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for multiple outstanding warrants.
- Forestry crews battling wildfire in Fentress County
- ‘They took my heart away:’ Mother of 10-year-old Elizabethton girl killed in drive-by shooting speaks out
- TBI investigating death of Loudon County inmate
- Law enforcement searching for escaped Kentucky convict last seen in Claiborne County
- 6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook: 2020-2021 winter season