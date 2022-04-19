Daniel Dickson, 36.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State authorities are investigating after an inmate at a Knox County detention facility was found dead on April 9.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of 36-year-old Daniel Shane Dickson.

According to a TBI spokesperson, Dickson was found unresponsive in his cell. Correction officers and medical staff rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.