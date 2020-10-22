TBI investigating Knox County Sheriff’s Office following misconduct charges on fleet services manager

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of misconduct involving several individuals connected to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Fleet Services unit.

Fleet Services manager Ronnie Kidd pleaded guilty to official misconduct on Oct. 13. Kidd was involved in a plot that included stealing a Bentley Continental for the insurance money. He was placed on administrative leave in May before he resigned as part of a plea deal.

Kidd faces a two-year probation term. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 11.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said more members of the Fleet Services Unit may have been involved.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

