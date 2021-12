KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation following an officer-involved shooting has shut down I-40 westbound in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The office posted on social media that traffic around Exit 311 headed westbound is stopped due to an officer-involved shooting. Details are limited as officers are still on scene, but TBI is investigating the incident.

CAUTION: I-40 traffic west bound (311) is stopped due to an officer involved shooting. Traffic is completely stopped. TBI on scene for investigation. Additional details to follow. — Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) December 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.