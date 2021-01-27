TBI investigating shots fired as US Marshals took New York man into custody in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police activity near Tyson Park on Tuesday evening resulted in the arrest of a New York man on multiple warrants, including murder.

Alexander Thomas, 31, reportedly pointed a gun at officers attempting to take him into custody, resulting in a marshal firing shots. No one was struck by the gunfire but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident as an “officer involved-shooting.”

Thomas was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue by the U.S. Marshals Service – Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Thomas barricaded himself inside the residence but later surrendered. He was taken into custody by officers with the Knoxville Police Department and booked into the Knox County Jail.

Thomas, whom law enforcement identified as a known violent gang member, was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County, New York, for parole violation and on a Bronx County, New York, warrant for Murder, Manslaughter and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

At this time, TBI’s investigation into the shots fired remains active and ongoing.