KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert at midnight Friday for a missing Tellico Plains boy.

Elijah Kensinger, 6, is 4-feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and brown eyes. The TBI says he went missing Thursday afternoon and was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers.

Kensinger went to play in a wooded area near his home in the area of New Highway 68 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monore County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-1212 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.