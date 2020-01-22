TBI issues statewide AMBER Alert for 4-month-old missing from Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WATE) – A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old child from Lebanon, Tennessee., the Tennessee Bureau of INvestigation szaid.

In a tweet by the TBI, officials said, ” We need your help to find Raymond Lyons, Jr., a four-month-old baby missing from Lebanon, #TN. He’s believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, this morning.”

Raymond has black hair, brown eyes, is 18 inches tall, and weighs 17 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

Raymond was taken by Erika Barksdale, a 29-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’5″ tall, and 165 pounds, the TBI said. Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

There is no known vehicle description or direction of travel at this time.

The TBI asks people to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if anyone has any information about this case.

