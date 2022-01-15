KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Pigeon Forge Police Department issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children that left their grandmother’s home in her vehicle without permission.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Crase and 12-year-old Emily Crase were last seen around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Washington County.

Christopher is described as being 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, a red zip-up jacket and black Nike slides.

Emily is 4 feet tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a white Champion brand hoodie, and black Nike slides.

The two left their residence just before 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van. The dark gray van has a TN license plate. The tag number is DVC393.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Lt. Matt Pendleton with the PFPD at 865-453-9063.