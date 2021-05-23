TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Daphne Westbrook, who’s been missing since 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook under the Holly Bobo Act.

This, on behalf of the Hamilton County District Attorney General’s Office.

The Holly Bobo Act expands Tennessee’s Endangered Alert System to include missing or endangered young adults under the age of 21. Bobo was abducted in 2011 from her Decatur County home. She was never the subject of an AMBER Alert. Her remains were found more than three years after she went missing.

On March 10, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Westbrook and cited she may be with her non-custodial father, 42-year-old John Westbrook. Due to evidence uncovered during an investigation with the father, the TBI said it was concerned for the girl’s wellbeing.