TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Chattanooga teen girl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a teen girl with a known medical condition.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Caniya Long is described as a Black female standing 5’11” tall, weighs 290 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The TBI also said she’s believed to be without her medication.

Authorities are urging the public with any information about the teen to contact either the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

