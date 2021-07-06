TBI: McMinn County woman charged after pretending to be licensed nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A McMinn County woman has been indicted on identity theft and criminal impersonation charges after pretending to be a licensed nurse in order to get a job at an assisted living facility in Knox County.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Ellen Michelle Small was being investigated in May of 2020 for allegations of identity theft after she applied for a nursing position in Farragut. Agents were able to determine that Small didn’t have a nursing license, but used a license number from someone with a similar name to apply.

A Knox County Grand Jury indicted her for one count of identity theft, and one county of impersonation of a licensed professional and on Tuesday, she was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

