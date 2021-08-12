TBI names man shot in July officer-involved shooting in Wears Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in July in Wears Valley.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a residence July 13 on Robeson Road. Deputies confronted Lee Rakun, 52, who was armed with a gun.

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired,” a TBI release from July 13 states.

Rakun was shot and airlifted to UT Medical Center. A deputy was taken to LeConte Medical Center with unknown injuries.