TBI offering internships in criminal investigations, forensics and aviation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering internships beginning September 7 to October 29, from criminal investigations to forensics and aviation, these internships offer a way to learn more about TBI.

The agency will be accepting applications through June 30. The unpaid internships include placements in TBI’s Criminal Investigation Division, Drug Investigation Division, Forensic Services Division, Medicaid Fraud Control Division, Technology & Innovation Division, Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force and TBI’s Aviation Unit.

You must be at least 18 years of age, undergo an extensive background investigation, and attend orientation at TBI Headquarters in Nashville on September 7. To apply for the internship, visit tn.gov/tbi/divisions/training-division/volunteer-internship-program.

Positions include: