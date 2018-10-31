TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It is nearly impossible to prepare for law enforcement to train for every situation they may face in the field, however, there are ways to come close.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation trains TBI agents and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in Judgemental Shooting Training.

There are over a thousand scenarios on the machine that simulate real situations that have occurred in the United States at some time. The simulation is projected onto a screen and agents, or those participating in the training, are given real guns-- modified with carbon dioxide.

"We're able to bring the machine in, set it up. Travel across the state with it. We do it for city, county, and other state agencies, some places that don't have this equipment and we're in a position we can provide training with it," said Chuck Rountree, a retired special agent with the TBI.

Rountree says the training is "the best thing that you got next to real life.

The goal of the training is to put agents in as many scenarios as possible, some requiring the use of their weapon, and others requiring de-escalation.

"We're gonna put it where you have different types of barricades. We don't want you standing in one place, we don't train you to stand and shoot. If you have to start shooting, that means it's a deadly force situation," said Rountree.

The training can be done inside, but Rountree says the goal is to setup as close to reality as possible. For example, if the scenario is set in a courtroom, the trainers will use the courtroom at the TBI headquarters in Nashville and setup the screen and projector inside.

Rountree also has the ability to control the simulations based on how agents react.

"If you're using good verbal commands, and you're taking control of the situation and we're able to change it where they're going to comply," said Rountree.

The training is only available to TBI personnel, law enforcement agencies, and the TBI Citizens Academy.

