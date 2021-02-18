TBI reopens 2010 Dandridge cold case involving woman found dead along I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Nov. 15, 2010, Bernice “Little Bit” Cutshall was found dead along Interstate 40 in Dandridge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is revisiting the cold case in the hope that anyone with information will be able to help bring closure for the family.

WATCH: More than ten years ago, Bernice “Little Bit” Cutshall was found dead on the side of I-40 in Dandridge.



In this TBI Cold Case Update, we’re revisiting the homicide, hoping someone has information that may help solve the case.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND / TipsToTBI@tn.gov. pic.twitter.com/gHprA5w9Zv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 18, 2021

According to the agency, Cutshall’s body was found over a guardrail outside a rest area.

“Tell who it was that did it or just give someone information without showing their face,” Harold Cutshall, Bernice’s brother, says in a video by the TBI. “Give any lead, any trace, any fragment of information that can get the investigators back on the right trail.”