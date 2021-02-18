TBI reopens 2010 Dandridge cold case involving woman found dead along I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Nov. 15, 2010, Bernice “Little Bit” Cutshall was found dead along Interstate 40 in Dandridge.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is revisiting the cold case in the hope that anyone with information will be able to help bring closure for the family.
According to the agency, Cutshall’s body was found over a guardrail outside a rest area.
“Tell who it was that did it or just give someone information without showing their face,” Harold Cutshall, Bernice’s brother, says in a video by the TBI. “Give any lead, any trace, any fragment of information that can get the investigators back on the right trail.”