TBI searching for convicted sex offender out of Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Greene County man who has failed to register on the national sex offender registry.
As part of the TBI’s ongoing Fugative Friday Twitter initiative, Allen Ben Carder was spotlighted by the agency. Carder is a convicted sex offender. He was found guilty of attempted sexual battery in Midway.
If you’ve seen Carder or know anything that could help TBI with their investigation, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
