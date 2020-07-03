TBI searching for convicted sex offender out of Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Greene County man who has failed to register on the national sex offender registry.

As part of the TBI’s ongoing Fugative Friday Twitter initiative, Allen Ben Carder was spotlighted by the agency. Carder is a convicted sex offender. He was found guilty of attempted sexual battery in Midway.

#FugitiveFriday: Have you seen Allen Ben Carder?



He's a convicted sex offender who's wanted out of Greene County for failing to register.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information!



Click below to learn more about Carder and other #Tennessee offenders. https://t.co/RHSjFYNJFq pic.twitter.com/fCvzGIJrjf — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 3, 2020

If you’ve seen Carder or know anything that could help TBI with their investigation, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

