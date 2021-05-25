TBI’s new tool aims to speed up searches for missing children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a tool to help parents and guardians document key details about the children in their care, in case an emergency should arise.

TN KidKit provides parents and guardians a way to easily put together key facts, photographs and additional relevant information about their children, which can be easily shared with law enforcement if the child goes missing.

“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight, or other key facts […] Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.” Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts.

The launch coincides with National Missing Children’s Day, May 25.

The resources can be found at www.TNKidKit.com.