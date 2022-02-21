KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections is once again ramping up career fairs for people with criminal backgrounds.

“By creating events like this, where we are putting them face to face with employers who are going to give them that opportunity to secure that stable employment, earn that lawful paycheck, we’re, therefore, reducing their risk to recidivate and fall back into that life of crime,” Reburn said.

TDOC is able to host in-person events now that COVID restrictions are easing. The events are coming at an opportune time.

“Right now you can go anywhere in Tennessee and find a job doing almost anything, anywhere. Everyone needs help. So, we’ve also seen kind of this rise in employers realizing just how much of an untapped pool of quality candidates we have within our offender population,” says Reburn.

Reburn says the services offered are extensive.

“A lot of times it’s the employers themselves: they will send their recruiters, they will send representatives from their business, from their industry to come and meet one on one, begin the process of filling out the application and even doing interviews on the spot,” said Reburn.

“We’ve got legal entities that will come and help with expungement of records. Help them with child support. Those sort of things, housing reps come, because another thing that comes when you have a background, it can be tough to rent. We’ve made connections with housing entities that are willing to overlook that or willing with certain stipulations provide housing.”

While it’s clear the job fair are beneficial to former inmates, TDOC says the positive impact can be felt by everyone.

“We provide them the resources to succeed. They are so much less likely to fall back into that life of crime. When they don’t fall back into crime, they aren’t committing more crime. That means there’s less crime, less victims, recidivism is going down, our communities are safer and they are thriving. Knoxville for example, if Knoxville is safer it’s a better place to work, call home and live. It’s a win-win for all”

The next job fair will be held on April 7 in Knoxville at the American Job Center off Middlebrook Pike. For those who have questions, you can contact the TDOC Correctional Counselor at 865-333-6134.