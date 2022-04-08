KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maynardville Highway is getting a makeover in Union County. The Tennessee Department of Transportation officially broke ground Friday on a five-mile widening project along the roadway also known as state Route 33.

The rural, two-lane roadway will be expanded to four, 12-food travel lanes with a 12-foot center turn lane and 10-foot shoulders from the Knox County line to the intersection of state Route 144.

“State Route 33 serves as a critical connection route from Knoxville through Maynardville,” said Steve Borden, TDOT assistant chief engineer and regional director. “The purpose of widening state Route 33 is to create a safer and more efficient route by improving traffic flow and increasing the capacity of traffic by adding travel lanes.”

The $50.2-million project includes a new 200-foot bridge crossing Bull Run Creek and new school zone flashing beacons at Paulette Elementary School, as well as roadway signage, guardrail and pavement markings. Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc. of Sevierville will oversee the project that is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025.