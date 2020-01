KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the Buck Karnes Bridge greenway from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, for bridge inspection.

An inspection truck will be on the greenway that crosses the Tennessee River on U.S. Highway 129 near the University of Tennessee Cherokee Farm.

Pedestrians and bicycles will not be allowed to pass while crews are working. Cars will be allowed to cross the bridge normally.