KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Immediate fixes to Alcoa Highway will force lane closures this weekend to stabilize a dip in the busy roadway.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, the northbound merge lane for the Cherokee Trail/UT Medical Center exit will be closed, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. Motorists will still be able to utilize the merge lane, but will have to merge into Alcoa Highway through lanes more quickly.

The closure will pick back up at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 6, as two lanes, the northbound merge lane and one of the through lanes, will be closed until 6 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is making immediate repairs this weekend on Alcoa Highway near UT Medical Center.

TDOT recently noticed a quickly developing dip across all three northbound lanes in front of UT Medical Center. The investigation brought concerns that there are possible voids under the roadway that need to be fixed immediately.

The decision was made to close the roads so they can stabilize the dip in the roadway. TDOT will reevaluate after the road closures and see if more work will be needed next week.

Workers will be present on the roadways. Drivers are being asked to use caution.