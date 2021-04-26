TDOT marks Work Zone Awareness week with interstate tribute in Knoxville

112 barrels placed along I-640 East in Knoxville to represent the 112 TDOT workers that have died in the line of duty since 1948 Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week with a harrowing reminder of the dangers that road workers face in the field.

A total of 112 traffic barrels line Interstate 640 East in Knoxville to represent the 112 TDOT workers that have died in the line of duty since 1948.

Video: It is National Work Zone Awareness Week. 112 barrels have been placed along I-640 East in Knoxville representing the 112 @myTDOT lives lost in the line of duty since 1948. #NWZAW pic.twitter.com/FXiE9cJAmN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 26, 2021

The TDOT Region 1 offices off I-40 at Strawberry Plains in Knox County will be lit in orange each night this week. The pedestrian bridge near the Knoxville Convention Center in downtown will be lit in orange starting Tuesday night.