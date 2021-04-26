TDOT marks Work Zone Awareness week with interstate tribute in Knoxville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TDOT work zone awareness week tribute

112 barrels placed along I-640 East in Knoxville to represent the 112 TDOT workers that have died in the line of duty since 1948 Photo: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week with a harrowing reminder of the dangers that road workers face in the field.

A total of 112 traffic barrels line Interstate 640 East in Knoxville to represent the 112 TDOT workers that have died in the line of duty since 1948.

The TDOT Region 1 offices off I-40 at Strawberry Plains in Knox County will be lit in orange each night this week. The pedestrian bridge near the Knoxville Convention Center in downtown will be lit in orange starting Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter