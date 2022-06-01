KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville bridge over Interstate 275 that was rated to be in ‘poor’ condition by the U.S. Department of Transportation suffered no structural damage when it was struck on Memorial Day, a state spokesperson said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were dispatched to the West Baxter Avenue bridge over I-275 Tuesday after it was struck at some point on Monday. One lane of the roadway was temporarily closed as crews knocked loose concrete from the underside of the bridge.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the damage caused by the incident was superficial and no structural damage occurred. Bridge inspectors were on hand for an evaluation and all lanes of traffic were reopened by noon Tuesday.

“We won’t allow any bridge or road to be open if we felt that it presented a danger to the motoring public,” Nagi said.

The bridge is one of nearly 900 in Tennessee that were rated to be in poor condition by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Tennessee will receive $302 million over the next five years to address bridge and highway needs across the state as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Other Knoxville bridges rates in poor condition include the Interstate 40 overpass of North 17th Street and Heiskell Avenue bridge over I-275 known as the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Bridge.

Notable regional bridges rated in poor condition include the I-75 bridge over the Tennessee River in Loudon County and the I-40 bridge over the Clinch River in Kingston.