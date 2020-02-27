Live Now
TDOT planning work on I-40 in Jefferson County through weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Motorists traveling east on Interstate 40 through Jefferson County this weekend should allow for delays and be alert.

The Tennessee Department of Transporation is planning to make repairs to the I-40 bridge over Brethren Church Road beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The bridge is near Mile Marker 424.

I-40 East will be reduced to one lane, and the off ramp to Exit 424, Dandridge/White Pine, will not be affected. All work will be complete no later than 6 a.m. Monday, March 2.

The work is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

