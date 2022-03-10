KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing the roads as temperatures are expected to drop and snow is being forecasted early Saturday morning for most of East Tennessee.

According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi, TDOT crews brined roadways throughout Thursday in advance of the winter storm.

Beginning at midnight Friday, TDOT staff will service the main interstates in Roane, Campbell and Jefferson counties. At that time, TDOT will begin 12-hour coverage of Interstate 40 in the Rockwood Mountain area of Roane County. The road crews will also begin 24-hour coverage of I-75 near Jellico Mountain in Campbell County and the I-40/I-81 interchange in Jefferson County.