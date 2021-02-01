TDOT: Road conditions ‘so far so good’ during snowy Monday in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “So far so good,” that’s how TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi described how the roads are doing so far on a snowy Monday in East Tennessee.

Nagi said that crews were called in around midnight Sunday, and since they’ve been treating roads in areas with high elevations.

At this time, TDOT hasn’t seen any significant travel challenges but he’s asking everyone to think safety first before deciding to drive.

“We’re looking at folks in Campbell and Cocke County that might want to rethink heading out to the roadways to give us a little extra room, it helps us to be able to do our jobs with fewer cars on the roads.” Mark Nagi

Nagi said that even though they’re using more supplies to keep the roads clear due to increased winter weather we’ve had recently, they’re prepared for whatever mother nature sends our way.