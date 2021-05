KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A maintenance supervisor with the Tennessee Department of Transportation was struck by a vehicle while working in Knoxville, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi said it happened Monday, May 3 while the supervisor was working near the I-40/I-275 interchange.

The supervisor’s injuries are believed to not be life threatening. No word yet on whether the driver who hit the supervisor was cited.

Nagi asks drivers to use caution behind the wheel.