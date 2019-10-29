Teacher, student hurt in bus crash in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A teacher and a student taken to the hospital after Unicoi County bus crashed in Greene County on Tuesday morning.

According to Greene County Dispatch, the crash occurred on the 4400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway just after 9 a.m.

Officers at the scene telling us a car crashed into the bus.

Unicoi Superintendent John English said there was approximately 50 students on the bus on its way to a field trip at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, and parents were alerted.

Initially no injuries were reported, however, one of the teachers had begun complaining of neck and back pain following the crash; a student also told personnel that he had hit his head.

