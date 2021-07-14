USA vs. Canada: Hockey series raises money for Knoxville nonprofit

Local adult hockey players represented their countries in a Team Canada vs. Team USA series to raise money for the Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association. (Photo via Cool Sports)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Adult Hockey League played a two-game hockey series with ‘Team USA” facing off against “Team Canada.” The series was a way to raise money for the Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association, a nonprofit that introduces Knoxville youth to hockey.

Canadian natives, who now live in Knoxville, made up Team Canada. Team USA featured American skaters that play in the Farragut league.

“Many of the players in our league give back their time teaching and coaching kids in the community,” Andrea said. “Some kids really want to play hockey and if their parents never did, it’s nice KAHA is available for them to pursue their passion. Also, families can’t always afford hockey gear, so we’re thrilled to have raised money to help.”

“It’s nice that wherever you go, there is always some kind of hockey community,” Team Canada’s Cohen Adair said. “In major cities, hockey is much bigger, but what I love about Knoxville is that because it is a small group, you know most everyone who plays hockey here. You get closer to one another.”

Cool Sports in Farragut donated the ice time for the games on July 9 and 11. Admiral Pub in Farragut donated money to help create jerseys for the series. Team Canada won Game One, 6-3. Team USA won Game Two, 7-4.

This year’s event raised $500 for KAHA. The league plans to put on the series again next summer.