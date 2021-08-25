Technology company’s Knoxville expansion to create 200 new jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and local officials announced Wednesday that an international technology company is expanding their operations in Knoxville.

IGT Technologies will invest nearly $4 million to create a call center and a technology development center. Officials say the expansion will create 200 new jobs.

“We selected Knoxville after evaluating several locations in the U.S. on various parameters. We are very pleased with the support that Chamber, local government, and schools have extended to IGT. We look forward to establishing Knoxville as our Customer Experience Incubation Center.” – Akhil Agarwal, COO, IGT Technologies Inc.

The project will cater to travel, retail, e-commerce, and high-tech companies. It also plans to set up a Customer Experience Incubation Lab to support startups.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, IGT has more than 14,000 employees worldwide.

“With companies investing over $36 million and committing to create 800 new jobs, Knox County has seen tremendous success in the business services industry over the last few years. We appreciate IGT for its continued investment and look forward to building upon our partnership in the years ahead.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe