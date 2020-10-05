Technology in churches during the COVID-19 pandemic

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a dilemma for many churches in East Tennessee.

With doors closed for months, church leaders asked, was it time to upgrade their technology in order to reach members? Well, some have decided it is.

With traditional face-to-face contact limited for many congregations due to the pandemic, churches are turning to online services.

Many have now turned to watch service on Facebook or at home at a time that fits their own schedule; now, it’s easier than ever before for churches to make the switch.

In Fountain City, Allan Hancock of AVCO Technologies has been busy installing video systems in churches since the pandemic began.

“Every church that we deal with now, practically everyone of them, we putting some kinds of system whether it be a one camera system, two camera, or three camera system. We are putting something in so get what is going on on the stage in the church service out to the people.” Allan Hancock, AVCO Technologies

Online worship has altered the fundamental relationship many congregates have with their churches. Using social media and this technology is yet a new way the church is changing in the age of COVID-19.

Presently, the difference maker in keeping many congregations connected is social media and new digital technology.

